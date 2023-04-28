One of the area's largest piano recitals has reached a milestone.
The Joplin Area Piano Teachers Association on Sunday will host its 30th annual honors recital, where 71 students will play what they have learned. The recital runs from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Forest Park Baptist Church, located at Seventh and Range Line streets.
"The event has become a tradition in the Joplin area, and it's always exciting to see so many talented young pianists take the stage," said Megan Sabo, president of the association, in a statement. "We are proud to support these students and their passion for playing the piano."
Earning a slot in the recital requires meeting the association's requirements. The recital is broken into six groups of performers who play in either the church's chapel or sanctuary.
Performers will be given gifts from Ernie Williamson Music and Piano Craft. Members of the public are invited to attend.
The schedule includes the following students:
• Performing at 1:30 p.m. in the chapel are Hannah Daugherty, Claire Daugherty, Phillip Motazedi, Nikki Carroll, Peter Draxler, Sarah Mueller, Emma Daugherty, Emily Lynch, Harry Heil, Mary Draxler, Natalie Carroll, Jessie Leow and Kip Atteberry.
• Performing at 1:30 p.m. in the sanctuary are Noah Aulick, Shrey Dalia, Addison Artherton, Jonathon Askew, Seth Lewton, Raylinn Cantwell, Alex Askew, Jason Niswonger, Alison Aulick, Isaiah Johnson, Hezekiah Johnson, Kai Rogers, Aarav Dalia, Daniel Fahrenholtz, Caroline Reitz, Lydia Fahrenholtz and Grayson Bruffett.
• Performing at 2:30 p.m. in the chapel are Amos Vance, Katherine Hutto, Camilla Saunders, Claire Saunders, Hannah Gilbert, Katie Miller, Abbie Walkenshaw, Ellie Carrier, Blakely Guernsey, Emery Prater, Haley Ellington and Teddy Bullock.
• Performing at 2:30 p.m. in the sanctuary are Heidi Eichelberger, Ella Bolt, Brady Gordon, Chase Smith, Matthew Loutzenhiser, Christian Loutzenhiser, Maya Hicks, Cole Dingman and Lucy Killam.
• Performing at 3:30 p.m. in the chapel are Vivian Luong, Gianna Buccieri, Kennedy Reichardt, Landry Schwab, Braxton Schwab, Anna Fajardo, Mary Rose Harris and Samantha Wheeler.
• Performing at 3:30 p.m. in the sanctuary are DaraLynn Tarwater, Conner Tarwater, Jack Christian, Johnny Streeter, Lilly Christian, Hope Palmer, Addi Palmer, Jansen Busby and Paul Streeter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.