NEOSHO, Mo. — The Neosho City Council plans to choose a new city administrator Tuesday, but voters might complicate living arrangements for that new official.
Voters on Tuesday will be asked to resolve a contradiction in city laws by determining whether to require that the city administrator live in the city. According to ballot language released by the Newton County clerk, if the measure passes, then the new administrator must have a Neosho address and no more than a 30-minute response time to get to City Hall, located at 203 E. Main St. downtown.
Mayor Bill Doubek said the council plans to name its choice for the vacant position during its next regular meeting — which will start at the same time polls close on Tuesday.
"If we select a candidate and make them an offer, and they still don't want to move, then it's time for plan B," Doubek said.
At least three finalists will be considered by the council, which has been searching for a new administrator since July to replace former administrator Leland Butcher, who left suddenly in July to accept an adjunct professor position with Columbia Southern University.
Doubek said the council has been "exceptionally blessed" with good candidates. The council started with a pool of 14 applicants, then narrowed it down to six. The finalists considered Tuesday will be taken from that pool of six.
"I wish we had this kind of choice before," Doubek said. "We have such a wonderful group of people to choose from. It's been hard carving them down because they have such good credentials and possibilities."
All of the consideration has been done in closed session, and the council will enter closed session to make its final choice. An announcement about the position is expected to be made after that session, Doubek said.
While council members in August generally agreed with requiring the city manager to live in the city, the vote was a 3-2 split based on leaving such an important detail up to voters. The "no" votes for putting the measure on the ballot were cast in August by Carmin Allen and Angela Thomas.
Doubek said he agreed with Allen and Thomas about how a city administrator should live in the city, but he wanted voters to resolve the law's mixed message.
"I want a city manager with ownership in this city," Doubek said. "But I'm not a dictator. I work for the citizens. I'm hoping they choose wisely, but it will be what the people decide."
The contradiction about where the city manager is required to live stems from a home rule city charter and ordinances passed afterward. The original charter required the city manager to live within city limits but gave the council the option to remove that requirement. An ordinance passed in 2008, however, specified the residency requirement without the ability to make exceptions.
Some candidates during the search process told council members that they had already established residencies nearby and didn't wish to upend their families for the position.
Other Newton County elections
Both Neosho and Stark City voters will decide whether to pass a use tax on purchases made outside of city limits in an effort to reclaim lost sales taxes.
• In Neosho, voters will be asked to pass a rate that mirrors the city's sales tax rate, which is currently set at 2.5%. If voters approve either an increase or decrease in the sales tax, then the use tax would be adjusted to match. The use tax would be applied mainly to purchases made over the internet — items bought from a store in the city limits, where a sales tax would be paid, would not be assessed the use tax.
• Voters in the village of Stark City will decide whether to implement a combination sales tax and use tax of 0.5%.
Voters in the city of Granby will be asked to authorize about $3.24 million in bonds to upgrade and extend the wastewater system.
Like their Jasper County neighbors, Joplin residents who live in Newton County will be asked for their vote about Proposition B, a sales tax measure that would fund pensions for police officers and firefighters.
