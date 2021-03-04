PIERCE CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has awarded $4.7 million in financial assistance to Pierce City for upgrades to the city's drinking water distribution, storage and supply systems.
The project will include well-house improvements, replacement of approximately 45,600 feet of existing water main and rehabilitation of the city's water tower. The total cost is expected to be $5.2 million, and the project could be complete as early as July.
Funding will come from a $2 million Drinking Water State Revolving Fund grant and a $2.7 million low-interest loan from the state Department of Natural Resources, along with a $500,000 federal Community Development Block Grant from the state Department of Economic Development and $1,500 from other sources. State officials said the loan could save ratepayers $2 million in principal and approximately $585,000 in interest over its 20-year term.
The Drinking Water State Revolving Fund finances improvements to drinking water treatment plants and distribution systems, water storage and supply facilities, as well as interconnection or consolidation projects. Communities that borrow from the fund benefit from below-market interest rates and assistance from a project manager.
"Our department is committed to assisting Missouri communities with public water and wastewater infrastructure improvement projects," said Carol Comer, DNR director, in a statement. "By accessing available assistance, like the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund, communities like Pierce City can make needed improvements to their water treatment systems and reap economic benefits in the process."
The city had to issue a precautionary boil advisory for residents as recently as this week because of a water main break, according to a notice posted to Pierce City's Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.