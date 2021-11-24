PIERCE CITY, Mo. — The 68th annual Pierce City Christmas parade is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11.
The Pierce City Arts Council and the city sponsor the event.
Applications are not required. Entrants are asked to show up and get in line between 3:30 and 5 p.m. Use Myrtle Street and turn east onto Pierce Street by the football field. Then turn south onto Gibbs Street and head toward Commercial Street. Volunteers will guide entrants along the way.
No one will be able to enter Gibbs until all participants are on their float or trailer. Drop-offs are only allowed on the sides staying close to Pierce.
Entrants are not allowed to have a live Santa. All animals should be in the control of their owners, who must provide cleanup. All riders must be secure on any vehicle or float.
There will be trophies awarded for best band, float, vehicle, equine and tractor.
After the parade, the First Baptist Church of Pierce City will serve a free Christmas dinner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.