PIERCE CITY, Mo. — Julie Johnson was busy on the telephone Wednesday morning postponing a community picnic that was planned Thursday at South Park.
It was to be an observance of the 20th anniversary of an F3 tornado that churned its way through Pierce City on May 4, 2003. The postponement until Friday, May 12, is due to a weather forecast for the actual anniversary.
Johnson, who has been the city clerk for 31 years, thought her job had ended with the destruction of City Hall the night of the destructive storm.
The F3 twister killed resident Dale Taunton, who died trying to hold a door open at the Lawrence A. Witt Missouri National Guard Armory for residents to take cover in the building when the tornado sirens blared right before the 6:45 p.m. storm hit.
Though part of the city was untouched or sustained only minor damage, 81 homes were destroyed.
The downtown business district had held several historic buildings that housed antique stores and specialty shops that drew visitors to the little town, along with Freda Mae's, a destination eatery. Most were so heavily damaged they could not be saved. Many of those buildings had upper-floor apartments where building owners or renters had lived. They were left without homes.
When the tornado moved on east toward Springfield, 45 businesses were gone. Only a handful remained along the city's main corridor, Commercial Street.
The mainstays that provided necessities for the town's 1,442 residents were among the buildings that lay in heaps: the Town and Country Grocery Store, where the aisles were named for the city's streets; Thompson Family Drug; and the Friendly Supply hardware store.
And, to top it off, many of those who called the city home, like Johnson, were out of jobs or income.
It wasn't long, though, before help arrived. The Federal Emergency Management Agency brought workers and guidance on how to mount a cleanup and work on rebuilding.
"FEMA was wonderful, not just workwise but emotionally as well," Johnson said.
"People from all over helped us," she said. "They did a lot work but also there were a lot of checks sent" to help with the expense. The city conducted fundraisers to raise money for projects needed to restore city services.
Neighbors helped neighbors.
When it came time to rebuild, the city and residents decided to do that in an organized manner. There were land swaps, with no money exchanged, so people could rebuild key buildings where they thought they should be. For instance, the pharmacy gave its location to the city to rebuild a City Hall. The grocery store rebuilt in a different location to have a bigger building.
"Community spirit is what kept us together," Johnson said.
Norma Bacarisse, owner of The Thistle Quilt Shop, 102 W. Commercial St., which survived the storm, said the town took a hard hit.
"It just looked like World War II in the movies after the bombs went off," she recalled.
Bacarisse and her husband had only recently moved to Pierce City and bought a historic building they were repairing to house the quilt shop when the tornado happened.
Confusion set in when building owners were told they had to demolish their buildings.
"It was a frantic time. There was so much that had to be done," Bacarisse said.
But the Bacarrise building and three neighboring buildings survived, though there was some damage.
Across the street, the back walls in other historic buildings were heavily damaged or destroyed, and those owners did not have insurance.
Bacarisse had insurance, and she was determined to repair her building and keep going because the quilt shop and two rental apartments upstairs were her sources of income.
There was some roof damage, but her son and some of his friends came from Texas to cover the roof with tarps until repairs could be made. She also ended up buying the historic building next to hers, which was the first building constructed in Pierce City, she said. She also found buyers for some other remaining buildings.
After working to save what was left of the historic buildings around hers, she said, the numerous difficulties encountered in trying to do that made her think at one time that "if it ever happened again, I'd just take the insurance money."
But she was determined, she said.
Johnson said the lesson learned is that "Pierce City is not the buildings. It's the people."
Asked what advice she would give to others who encounter similar calamities, Johnson said, "Stay strong. Together you can do it. Help is out there. You just have to reach out for it."
She points to a saying quoted on the poster printed for the community picnic: "Individually we are one drop. Together we are an ocean," by Ryononsuke Satora, a Japanese philosopher and writer.
"That's the kind of community we are," Johnson said.
