The Pigskin Run is back this year.
Members of the Kappa Alpha Order Fraternity at Missouri Southern State University will run a game ball for Saturday's Miners Bowl to Pittsburg State University.
Although it didn't happen either of the last two years, the run is a tradition that dates back more than 40 years, said Rylee Hartwell, an MSSU student involved in the event.
"Leon Billingsly started it years ago," Hartwell said. "He was a Kappa Alpha, he was president of the college."
The run, which this year benefits the Muscular Dystrophy Association, begins at 6 a.m. at Fred G. Hughes Stadium, and will conclude after 29.4 miles at PSU's Carnie Smith Stadium. The event also is aimed at increasing school spirit for Lion football and to encourage students to engage in a friendly rivalry against the PSU Gorillas.
"We'll have close to 25 runners," Hartwell said, adding that it will take about six hours.
"We'll go from Zora to Main Street to Stone's Corner and out," he said, adding that the runners will follow Missouri Highway 171 between Joplin and Pittsburg.
Members of the fraternity will begin the day at 5:30 a.m. with a breakfast hosted by Jeff Sims, MSSU head football coach, and assistant coaching staff members. At 6 a.m., Sims, along with members of the football team, will hand off the official game football to the fraternity. Members will run until the 2 p.m. game time and will enter the stadium to hand the ball to Sims and his team.
At the conclusion of the run, members of Kappa Alpha Order and Sims will present a $3,000 check to the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Sims and fraternity members have worked in collaboration to raise money for the MDA throughout the fall semester. MDA is the official philanthropic cause for the Kappa Alpha Order.
"I want to stress how supportive coach Sims has been of this effort," Hartwell said. "And also, the administration of Missouri Southern has been supportive."
