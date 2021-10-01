While each pink ribbon bagel campaign kickoff is flavored with something new each year, rarely is Sharon Clark, president of the Hope 4 You Breast Cancer Foundation, shocked speechless by something announced during the annual ceremony.
But that’s exactly what happened in front of the Joplin Panera store Friday morning.
Clark let out an audible gasp upon learning that the restaurant will launch a new “round up” campaign for 2021. Throughout October, Joplin Panera customers will be asked to round up their purchase total on behalf of the Joplin-based foundation, for which the pink ribbon bagel campaign serves as the signature fundraiser.
The Joplin Panera annually donates 25 cents from each pink ribbon bagel purchase during the month of October to Hope 4 You. In addition to that, 100% of every pink ribbon bagel sold on Friday, Oct. 15, will be donated to the organization. Combining that with the new round-up campaign, the foundation should see a significant monetary boost.
The donations are primarily used to fund mammograms for area uninsured and underinsured women who need them to detect breast cancer in its earliest stages.
Hope 4 You has raised more than $500,000 since 2007, Clark said.
"Every penny helps," she said. If they wind up saving just one woman from the horrors of breast cancer, "it's worth it."
Sean Kosar, Southwest Missouri's regional manager for Panera Bread, called Hope 4 You a "fantastic partner" and that "their labor of love" continues to drive their relationship to new heights.
Panera has sold more than 20 million bagels since 2001, he said. In the past six years, the Joplin Panera store has sold 60,000 bagels, which is more than double the amounts generated from other chain locations.
Joining Hope 4 You in its fight against cancer "is a noble cause," Kosar said, adding that they take great pride in the breast cancer prevention campaign.
While introducing Hope 4 You board members Friday, seven women stepped forward to a long round of applause — all of them breast cancer survivors.
Mary Van Galen, Hope 4 You’s newest board member, was one of the seven women recognized. She said both a mammogram and ultrasound helped discover a cancerous growth inside her breast. Despite its very aggressive nature, timely surgeries were able to minimize the dangers.
"I cannot tell you how important early detection is," she said. "Without that early detection, I would not be standing here right now."
Two $6,000 checks were presented by foundation members to Freeman Health System and the Mercy Health Foundation, with the monies earmarked for funding mammograms.
Hundreds of women and their families have been impacted in a positive way by Hope 4 You, said Miranda Lewis, vice president of the Mercy Health Foundation’s north-central region.
“We all know somebody who continues to fight this disease," Lewis said, and there are people "who are here today because of what Hope 4 You does."
