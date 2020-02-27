CARTHAGE, Mo. — Organ pipes from a Joplin church that was recently torn down will create music once again in a new instrument being built for one of the oldest churches in Jasper County.
Michael Rathke, with the Cincinnati, Ohio, company M.P. Rathke Inc., this week was in Carthage removing organ pipes that had served for almost 40 years in the Grace Episcopal Church in Carthage to reuse in an organ he’ll build for the church.
Two and a half years ago, he removed the organ pipes from the First Baptist Church at Seventh Street and Pearl Avenue in Joplin when that building was sold to Jasper County. That church was torn down earlier this month to make room for a new courts building, but those organ pipes, married to the pipes from Grace Episcopal Church and about 300 additional pipes, will be used in an all-mechanical pipe organ that Rathke and church officials say could last for decades or even centuries if properly maintained.
Steve Wilson, the pastor at Grace Episcopal, 820 Howard St., said he and other church officials noticed about five years ago that the existing organ, which was installed almost 40 years ago, was starting to show some wear.
Rathke said the organ was a hybrid, using electronics to make some of its sounds and mechanical wind pipes to make the rest.
“Right now, the pipes are still working just fine, but they might not be in 10 years on account of the mechanism,” Rathke said. “The rest of the instrument, fully 60% of its tonal resources, is produced by electronic tone generation, and that has a very finite lifespan, similar to that of a good stereo system or any type of appliance that would amplify sound and then produce it through a loudspeaker. That’s the part that is really starting to fail.”
Rathke said the new organ will have a more reliable mechanism to admit air into the pipes and will feature 1,150 pipes, about triple what the current organ has.
He will use the 350 pipes from the Grace Church, 450 pipes from the former Baptist Church and have new pipes manufactured to make up the difference.
Rathke said marrying pipes from different organs can be difficult, but both organs were made in the late 1970s or early 1980s, and they seem to be compatible with each other.
“If Father Wilson had said build us an all-new organ with all new pipes, I’d happily have done it, but it would have been $100,000 or more in additional cost,” Rathke said. “Pipes are expensive. They’re made by very specialized tradespeople whether they’re made here in the United States or in Europe, and they’re pricey because there aren’t a lot of people who know how to make them.”
Big expense
Wilson said the new organ will cost the church between $400,000 and $500,000, and most of the money has already been raised through fundraisers over the past four years.
He said the church discussed three options while deciding on what instrument to get to replace its failing organ.
“These are houses you are talking about,” Wilson said. “If we had gone to entirely piano, we have an existing grand piano, so that would have cost us nothing, but it’s a very big change in the musical tradition. A really solid, well-done electrical organ was going to cost in the neighborhood of $325,000. That’s a top-of-the-line organ. This option is about $400,000 plus our pipes. If we didn’t own these pipes already, it would have needed a half a million dollars. We did buy the pipes from First Baptist Church in Joplin.”
Wilson said the church had little difficulty raising the money from parishioners and members of the community outside the church.
“We asked people in the parish if they would consider, as a family, paying for a pipe, and we just scheduled a pipe at $325 over up to four years,” Wilson said. “We have gifts that range from $5 from a little girl to one gift of $225,000. We have one family that contributed roughly half the cost, but the large majority of the members of the congregation contributed something to this, and that was something that was very intentional. We wanted this to be a project that everyone had ownership in.”
Big changes
Rathke said it’ll take him 12 to 18 months to build the instrument in his workshop in Ohio. Installation will take about a month, and then comes “voicing” the organ, which will take about two months.
Wilson said the new organ means big changes to the church’s historic sanctuary.
“We had some challenges with this space,” Wilson said. “It’s not a particularly large space for a church, so we needed to pack in 20 pounds of organ in a 10-pound space. It’s going to change the way the interior of the building looks. That’s going to be quite emotional. Other than moving furniture, the only thing that has changed here since the sanctuary was built in 1889 was the installation of that organ.”
The pipes for the existing organ sat in “flower boxes” that hung over the choir’s seats, and the organ’s keyboard was in that same space.
Wilson said the new organ will sit in the same space, but it will be installed more efficiently, uncovering a set of yellow stained-glass windows.
“We have some members who remember seeing those windows but not a lot,” Wilson said. “It’s been 35 years since those windows were visible. We’re going to be able to do this without losing any seats. That’s very important because we’re normally full and it’s a historic building, so we don’t have a lot of options.”
Peter Frost, organist and choir master for Grace Episcopal Church, said he’s looking forward to dedicating the new instrument once it’s finished.
“It’s going to be a welcome change. It’ll be much more similar to the great organs in Pittsburg,” said Frost, who studied music and organ at Pittsburg (Kansas) State University. “There really is a lot of difference between the pipes and the electronic.
“The new instrument will be great; it’ll be perfectly suited for the room," Frost said. "It’ll be like it has been here for 100 years. It’ll sound great for the room, and he’ll take great care to make sure nothing is too loud, nothing is too soft, it’ll all blend nicely. Nothing will be overpowering. It’ll sound just as good from the back of the room as it does from up here."
Historic church
In 2019, Grace Episcopal Church, located at 820 Howard St. in Carthage, celebrated the 150th anniversary of its founding. An original wooden chapel was built in 1869, and the existing Gothic stone church was completed in 1890.
