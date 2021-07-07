PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pitsco Education, a Pittsburg-based education company focusing on science, technology, engineering and mathematics products and curriculum, has been sold to the Crossland family, of Crossland Construction Co.
The decision to sell Pitsco hinged on a commitment by the new owners to grow the company and stay centered on its mission of helping learners from its Southeast Kansas headquarters, said Harvey Dean, founder and CEO of Pitsco. The company has served more than 280 million students through its products over the past half-century, it said in a statement Wednesday announcing the sale.
"Our focus has always been on students and teachers, helping them to experience relevance in education through the kits, equipment and materials we provide," Dean said in a statement. "The Crossland family will continue to take that same approach and lead Pitsco into the next 50 years."
Ivan Crossland Jr., CEO of the Columbus-based Crossland Construction Co., said he will keep Pitsco running with no changes to personnel, internal structure or product development. The company will continue to develop and market its STEM, robotics, coding and drone products and curriculum across the U.S. and the world, he said.
“Crossland constructs the school buildings where Pitsco Education products and tools assist educators in providing effective and creative learning experiences,” Crossland said in a statement. “We have great respect for what the Dean family has built. The Pitsco leadership team and 100-plus employees have formed an innovative international education company poised to bring education to life for students over the next 50 years.”
The sale was completed June 30; a purchase price was not disclosed. Leaders with both companies said Pitsco will continue to be directed by Lisa Paterni, who oversees the team that handles day-to-day operations.
