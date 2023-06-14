PITTSBURG, Kan. — The city of Pittsburg will host an open house at Atkinson Municipal Airport at 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, for an upcoming reconstruction and expansion project, which is set to begin in July.
Residents are invited to meet local pilots and learn about the project. Refreshments will be served.
The city in July received a $2.09 million grant from the Federal Aviation Administration for the project, which will help the airport accommodate increased traffic and facilitate larger aircraft at the facility. The FAA grant is a matching fund covering approximately 90% of the total project cost.
Details: 620-231-5760.
