PITTSBURG, Kan. — During visits with extended family, K.J. Dell'Antonia grew to love one of the hallmarks of Southeast Kansas: chicken restaurants.
The rivalry between the two — Chicken Mary's and Chicken Annie's of Pittsburg-area fame — grew in her head until she just couldn’t let it go.
So in 2018, the New Hampshire-based author put pen to paper, and the result is her first novel. "The Chicken Sisters" is a tale of siblings, the kitchens they grew up in and a resulting food war.
The book, published late last year, has already earned accolades. It's an instant New York Times bestseller, and it was the December pick for Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine book club. Locally, it’s the basis this week of Chickenstock at the Pittsburg Public Library.
'Chicken Sisters'
In the book, Dell’Antonia takes inspiration from Chicken Mary’s and Chicken Annie’s, developing a storyline about two sisters, Amanda and Mae, and what happens when the pair are brought together in competing restaurants thanks to a virtual television show called "Food Wars."
Drawing on her own small town in New Hampshire, as well as Pittsburg and Frontenac in Kansas, Dell’Antonia created the fictional Merinac, Kansas, home to the equally fictional Chicken Mimi’s and Chicken Frannie’s.
“I created my own town so I could make it fit,” Dell’Antonia said. “I read a lot of books set in cute, imagined towns in the South or Northeast. I thought this was my shot at creating a cute little imaginary town in the Midwest.”
The owners of Chicken Mimi’s and Chicken Frannie’s, the Moores and the Pogociellos, have spent the past century vying to be the one known as having the best fried chicken in Kansas. The resulting feud between families creates its own layers of havoc.
Aside from the feud, "The Chicken Sisters" is also a story of two modern sisters who have a complex history. Mae sought out life away from Kansas, while Amanda stayed home to raise a family.
Dell’Antonia jokes she started out pro-Mae in the beginning, knowing what it’s like to want to leave Kansas behind for bigger things. By the end of the book, she found herself drawn to Team Amanda, who “has a grasp on what’s important” in the end.
Dell’Antonia hopes people reading her book come to a realization, like Amanda does, that it’s hard to figure out what makes you happy. She also hopes they become a little more forgiving of themselves when life choices don’t turn out as intended.
How the two sisters behave, sometimes with a bit of prodding from reality television producers, is another favorite for Dell’Antonia.
“I like how they keep ramping each other up and the awful things they do,” she said with a laugh. “They didn’t try to behave better (on TV). They acted all in, doing terrible, insanely incredible things they might never have done without the cameras or competition.”
Roots in Southeast Kansas
Dell’Antonia’s roots, with both sides of her extended family, can be found in Southeast Kansas. A graduate of Southeast High School in Wichita, Dell’Antonia made numerous trips to Pittsburg and Frontenac to see her grandparents.
She jokes that when she wasn’t sitting at her maternal grandmother’s table to eat a meal, the family could be found at Chicken Annie’s.
One grandmother, Marie Dell’Antonia or Grandma D, worked at First State Bank and was known for her refusal to wear anything except “the most formal, vibrant” clothing.
Dell’Antonia said her grandmother would always wear the brightest of skirts and high heels, had a huge collection of glamorous paste jewelry from J.C. Penney and was known for driving her Oldsmobile around town. Other family members, including the Menghini side, were known for their businesses. Dell'Antonia’s uncle, Ken Rienbolt, still lives in Southeast Kansas.
While she tried to get away from small-town life, Dell’Antonia now lives in a small town in New Hampshire with her family, which includes four teenagers. She’s at work on her next novel, written in a similar spirit but with new characters.
“It’s about people trying to figure out what makes them happy,” Dell’Antonia said, adding she hopes to have it in readers' hands in a year or so.
Behind Chickenstock
Dell'Antonia said she’s excited to be part of the local library's Chickenstock.
Beverly Clarkson and her team at Pittsburg Public Library cooked up Chickenstock as a celebration of the hallmark of Southeast Kansas: chicken.
As word of Dell’Antonia’s book spread, Clarkson and the staff dreamed of having her there, cracking jokes about Amanda, Mae and more. While the pandemic has paused in-person visits, Clarkson secured Dell’Antonia for a virtual visit.
Other activities during the three-week event have included a story walk for children, programs by K-State Extension about raising backyard chickens, a recorded chicken-themed puppet show and storytime, and a community virtual discussion about "The Chicken Sisters." Friends of the Pittsburg Library helped underwrite activities.
“It’s Chickenstock — three weeks of books, chicken and fun,” Clarkson said. “We just thought (this) would be a fun way to promote K.J.’s virtual author event and a fun way to celebrate Southeast Kansas’ chicken heritage — something to concentrate on other than the pandemic.”
Dell’Antonia’s virtual visit is set for 2 p.m. Sunday. Preregistration is required. Information about Chickenstock can be found at pplonline.org/chickenstock.
