PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg Public Housing Authority has received vouchers from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to provide services to those facing homelessness.
The Pittsburg Housing Authority was awarded five stability vouchers to assist individuals and families who are homeless, at risk of homelessness, fleeing domestic violence or were recently homeless. These vouchers are in addition to 15 emergency housing vouchers awarded in July 2021.
“The newly awarded stability vouchers are significant to the Pittsburg community, as they give the Pittsburg Public Housing Authority additional tools we need to help five individuals or families obtain permanent housing,” said program manager Megan Keener in a statement. “With the combination of the programs and the partnerships the Pittsburg Public Housing Authority has established, we are coordinating an approach to help address unsheltered homelessness in our community.”
Details: 620-232-1210.
