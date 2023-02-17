PITTSBURG, Kan. — Books & Burrow, 212 S. Broadway, will host a book signing with local author Darrell Lacey from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Lacey was born and raised in Pittsburg. He is a U.S. Army veteran who was stationed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, and served one year in South Korea.
"Brothers of the State," published by Ozark Hollow Press, is Lacey's debut novel. It's based on his own childhood experiences with his brothers during their time in the foster care system in the 1970s.
Admission is free and open to the public. Hardcover copies of the book will be available for purchase.
Details: booksandburrow.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.