PITTSBURG, Kan. — Books & Burrow, 212 S. Broadway, will celebrate Independent Bookstore Day with a variety of events from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
A children's story and craft time will begin at 10 a.m. Staff will read "Mel Fell," by Corey R. Tabor, and participants will decorate a small birdhouse. The event is recommended for children ages 3-6. RSVP by calling 620-238-5330.
Treats will be available for purchase from 309 Baking Co. from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Local author C.S. Hand will sell and sign copies of her novel, "The Night People," from 1 to 3 p.m.
A daylong contest will offer 12 free audiobook credits to a single winner. Find the Golden Ticket hidden in the store to win.
Details: booksandburrow.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.