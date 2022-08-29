PITTSBURG, Kan. — The city's chamber of commerce and Pittsburg State University are partnering this week for Paint the Town Red, the annual event leading up to the university's first home football game.
This year’s theme is "Rock ‘N Roll in the Jungle." Details and registration information are at pittsburgareachamber.com.
The schedule is as follows:
• Today: Decorating begins on campus and in the community.
• Tuesday: Evergy Community Favorite polling begins online.
• Wednesday:
9 a.m. Paint the Town Red Business Decorating Contest Judging.
9 a.m. On-campus judging begins for all departments.
12 p.m. Business Decorating Contest winners announced live on KSN.
6 to 8 p.m.: Community Block Party and PSU Pep Rally (music, games and food) at Broadway between Fourth and Sixth streets.
6:30 p.m.: “Run With Gus” Kids Fun Run. Free; no pre-registration required.
6:40 p.m. On-campus decorating winner announced.
• Thursday:
8 a.m. Chamber Coffee at PSU Alumni Center.
11 a.m. Evergy Community Favorite Polling closes
7 p.m. First home football game (PSU vs. Central Missouri), with on-field trophy presentation for Paint the Town Red business winners.
• Friday:
8 a.m. Chamber Coffee hosted by Little Balkans Day at Pritchett Pavilion.
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Paint the Town Red Freeman Health System 5K packet pickup at the chamber office, 117 W. Fourth St..
• Saturday:
6 to 7 a.m. Paint the Town Red Freeman Health System 5K packet pickup and race-day registration.
7:30 a.m.: Paint the Town Red Freeman Health System 5K Run (begins at Axe Library, ends at Gorilla Village).
8:30 a.m. 5K award ceremony.
