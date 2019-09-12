Pittsburg celebrates success of Block22 with ribbon-cutting, open house

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Exhilaration and hope were pervasive on the streets of downtown Pittsburg as many from the community gathered Thursday to celebrate the success and progress of Block22 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Officials with the city of Pittsburg, the Vecino Group, Pittsburg State University and other community partners cut through the Block22 ribbon at the corners of Broadway and Fourth streets in front of a large crowd of people to highlight the groups' involvement in the project.
Block22 is a mixed-use development project involving PSU, the city of Pittsburg and the Vecino Group, a Springfield, Missouri-based real estate developer. The parties invested approximately $18 million to restore and renovate historic Commerce, Baxter, National Bank and Opera House Hotel buildings downtown.
Over the last few years, the four buildings have been transformed into a variety of different spaces such as restaurants, businesses, office spaces, a business incubator and student housing.
Shawn Naccarato, PSU chief strategy officer, held a series of discussions in the Colonial Fox Theatre where he interviewed various panelists composed of business owners, project developers and students living in Block22. He gathered insight of what it’s like to be part of the project and what this holds for the future of Pittsburg.
He said that the groups celebrated a groundbreaking of sorts in downtown Pittsburg on April 25, 2017, but plans for Block22 go back even further.
“I think one of the things that we might forget about in the two and a half years that we spent since we started tearing down walls and putting them back up again, is that these things are very hard,” he said. “They’re very hard to do. There’s a reason why they don’t happen very often. This is a once-in-a-century thing that’s occurred in Pittsburg, Kansas.”
Mat Burton, Vecino Group president, said the people in Pittsburg were the tipping point for his group to get involved in the project after seeing how passionate they were about pursuing Block22.
“If you’re willing to put in and willing to have skin in the game and go through this journey with us, then we’ll do it,” he said. “I think it was less than excitement for and necessarily the project itself or any sort of financial opportunity, but much more so a chance to work with people who wanted to accomplish something.”
Steve Scott, PSU president, jokingly said as he looks back on the project, he can’t believe the university signed off on the master lease for Block22, but he’s glad that they did.
“As a leader, you have to think what’s the vision, what can you get to, but you also have to think about the other side of that, what happens if,” he said. “The if didn’t happen. It all moved forward, not necessarily on the timeline, but it all moved forward and we kept our eye on that end result, which we see today.”
In August 2018, about 99 students moved into their new housing units located upstairs in the National Bank and Commerce buildings.
Kailey Pearson was the first PSU student to choose a room at Block22 last summer. She discussed what it’s like to live at Block22 and what type of doors the project has opened for her and other students.
Pearson and Brittan Brenner co-own Sander & Co., which will be the first student-based business in Block22. It sells boutique items and locally made products. The store is slated to open next door to the restaurant Toast in October.
“The rooms are beautiful and they’re historic and they have a story," she said. "So really why wouldn’t you want to live there. So of course, I woke up at 5 a.m. to get a room. You get to see the talent that’s here. It provides student artists like myself a platform to sell goods at a fair rate and make a little bit of money on the side.”
Restaurants, open house
By the end of October, Block22 will feature several new restaurants including Brick+Mortar, Juicy’s and Toast. The public had the opportunity to tour the new restaurants, student housing and The Foundry during the celebration on Thursday.
Travis Lester, owner of Brick+Mortar and Juicy’s, said he’s excited to launch his California-style brand in Pittsburg. Brick+Mortar will be a bar plus an American food restaurant while his other restaurant, Juicy’s, will feature Southern California Mexican food. Lester is aiming to open Juicy’s by next Friday and the second place the first weekend in October.
“To me, I think that’s how I take every day when I go to different cities and open different restaurants," he said. “I think, why settle? I think we can take this to another level.”
Kim Froman and Sammy Swanwick, both employees with Crossland Construction in Columbus, were one of hundreds of people who toured the project. They looked into Brick+Mortar, Sander & Co., Toast and the student housing.
