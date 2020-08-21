PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce has announced this year's winners of awards recognizing businesses and individuals in the community.
The honorees include:
• Spirit of Pittsburg: Rebecca Adamson, Timothy Stebbins and Linda Bean.
• Small Business of the Year: Riggs Chiropractic. Additional finalists were Jones Heritage Realtors, ReNu Medical & Spa and Wood-Dulohery Insurance Inc.
• City of Pittsburg Employer of the Year: U.S. Awards Inc.
• Educator of the Year: Cooper Neil of Pittsburg High School. Additional finalists were Bridget Walker of Lakeside Elementary School and Joe Curran of Girard High School.
• Chamber Volunteer of the Year: Lori Ann Spacheck, of State Farm Insurance.
• Business Education Alliance's Bill Coleman Business Partner of the Year: Southeast Kansasworks.
• Business Education Alliance's Jerry Lindberg Volunteer of the Year: Mark Johnson of Pittsburg State University.
• Business Education Alliance's Koeta Bryant Education Partner of the Year: Kelynn Heardt of Pittsburg High School.
The award winners were recognized Thursday at the chamber's annual banquet, which was moved outdoors to Kansas Crossing Casino to allow for social distancing. Other changes to the event included the wearing of face masks and temperature checks for attendees. The theme for this year's banquet was "Pittsburg Strong."
"Our annual banquet provides us with a chance to say thank you and to highlight so many of the great businesses and individuals that have played a significant role in making our community a better place to live," said Blake Benson, chamber president, in a statement.
