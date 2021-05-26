PITTSBURG, Kan. — More than 250 area businesses and community leaders met last week for the Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual banquet, which celebrated the progress that has taken place over the past year in the Pittsburg area. The guest of honor was Republican U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran.
“Our annual banquet provides us with a chance to say thank you and to highlight so many of the great businesses and individuals that have played a significant role in making our community a better place to live,” said Blake Benson, chamber president, in statement.
A number of individuals and businesses were honored during the banquet:
• Spirit of Pittsburg Award: Pam Henderson.
• Small Business of the Year: ReNu Medical & Spa. Finalists for the award, sponsored by BKD LLP, were Ryan Insurance and State Farm Insurance – Lori Ann Spachek.
• City of Pittsburg Employer of the Year: CDL Electric.
• Educator of the Year: Kelli Winemiller, Lakeside Elementary School. Finalists for the award, sponsored by Pitsco Education, were Patrick Moss of Pittsburg High School and Robyn Neil of St. Mary’s Colgan.
• Chamber Volunteer of the Year: Chris Bohrer, Wood-Dulohery Insurance.
• Business Education Alliance’s Bill Coleman Business Partner of the Year: Jason Wesco and Daniel Creitz of the Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas.
• Business Education Alliance’s Jerry Lindberg Volunteer of the Year: Josh Lowe of the Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce.
• Business Education Alliance’s Koeta Bryant Education Partner of the Year: Gina Ulbrich, Jessica Stegman, Stef Loveland and Maggie Serrano of the Pittsburg High School counseling department.
