PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce’s 2021 Business Expo will take place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Meadowbrook Mall.
Vendors will showcase a wide variety of products and services from around the Pittsburg area. Industries represented at the show will include health care, media, home maintenance, retail and more.
The expo will kick off at 8 a.m. Friday with a Chamber Coffee event hosted by Custom Awards Inc. A panel of judges will survey the booths prior to the event, and awards will be presented in three categories: Best Use of Theme, Best Use of Product and Best in Show. Attendees who visit every booth will be entered into a drawing for a $100 community gift certificate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.