PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce’s 2021 Business Expo will take place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Meadowbrook Mall.
Vendors will showcase a variety of products and services from around the Pittsburg area. Industries represented at the show will include health care, media, home maintenance and retail.
The expo will kick off at 8 a.m. Friday with a Chamber Coffee event hosted by Custom Awards Inc. A panel of judges will survey the booths before the event, and awards will be presented in three categories: best use of theme, best use of product and best in show. Attendees who visit every booth will be entered into a drawing for a $100 community gift certificate.
