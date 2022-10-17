PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg Multigenerational Chorus will perform "It's a Swing Thing," featuring jazz standards and other favorites, at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Linda & Lee Scott Performance Hall at the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts.

The choir was founded in 2009 and is made up of community members ranging in age from 14 to 90. It will be accompanied by the Crossroads Jazz Orchestra, directed by Todd Hastings.

Admission is free and open to the public. Donations will be accepted.

