PITTSBURG, Kan. — The city of Pittsburg will celebrate the creativity of its employees this month with the "City Photogs" exhibit.
Two dozen city staff members have submitted images that will be displayed through December at Root Coffeehouse, 402 N. Broadway. The photos are all original works that aim to capture the four seasons, and they were printed locally by MPIX.
Participants are Toby Book, Jason Cecil, James Dowling, Jacquelyn Eighmy, Camillia Fearmonti, P.J. Graham, Troy Graham, Bri Green, Kadie Hawpe, Andrew Johnston, Ronald McBride, Michael McClure, Tammy Nagel, Joe Noga, Hunter Peterson, Kaci Preston, Cody Renfro, Sarah Runyon, Lauren Oney-Stadler, Doe Susnik, Tom Vacca, Lonnie Wells, Chris Yetzbacher and Justin Ziesenis.
An artist reception is planned for 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at Root Coffeehouse.
