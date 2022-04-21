PITTSBURG, Kan. — Construction crews will begin work on Monday on the main entrance of City Hall to improve accessibility for residents and customers.
The project includes new stairs and a ramp to replace the crumbling steps at the front entrance. The features will make City Hall more accessible and compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The main entrance will be closed during construction. Residents should use the east or west entrances of City Hall if they need to do business in person.
Construction is expected to be completed by September, weather permitting.
Details: 620-231-4100.
