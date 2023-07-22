PITTSBURG, Kan. — The front entrance to City Hall is now open after an extensive exterior renovation and accessibility improvements.
“The previous steps to the front entrance were deteriorated and the exterior needed updated and preserved,” said City Manager Daron Hall in a statement. “With the help of our team, we were able to protect the structure, improve the aesthetics, and increase safety and accessibility to this important public asset.”
The city partnered with Sprouls Construction Inc. and Echelon Architecture and Design to make City Hall more compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Façade improvements were also included in the project, as well as landscaping by In the Garden.
Funding for the project came from American Rescue Plan Act federal relief grants.
City Hall's customer service department will be available to assist customers over the phone from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. In-person customer service hours will remain 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
