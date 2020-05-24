PITTSBURG, Kan. — Richard and Betty Wood have mailed their $1,200 economic impact checks back to Uncle Sam. They are encouraging others who don't need them to do the same.
In a note sent May 9 with the checks they were returning, the couple wrote, "We are 87 and get Social Security and have retirement income, which the pandemic did not bother, so we do not need this impact check."
In a phone interview, Richard Wood, who described himself as a lifelong farmer and real estate agent, said he wondered about those checks when he first started hearing discussion about them.
"I wasn't sure how they were going to decide, and didn't know if they could determine, who needed it and who didn't," he said. "When I got it, I was a little bit surprised. I figured there wasn't any way to determine who needed it and who didn't."
Of course, millions of Americans need the economic impact check. The U.S. Department of Labor said late last week that nearly 39 million Americans have now filed for jobless benefits since the pandemic, and unemployment is projected to keep climbing toward levels not seen since the Great Depression.
But Wood said many other Americans have not had their income interrupted and so didn't need the check.
In his letter, he wrote: "I want to encourage all those that their income was not impacted during this pandemic because they are still working, have Social Security and retirement income (IRA, pension, retirement income, etc.) to send their $1,200 impact payment back to the United States Treasury. If 10,000,000 sent their payment back, it would equal $12 billion back into the treasury."
But even if the federal government cannot determine who needs it and who doesn't, Wood wrote, "we ourselves do know and should not be greedy and keep the payment when we had the income to sustain us through this crisis. Let's show what we Americans are really made of and do what is right."
He hasn't heard from the U.S. Department of the Treasury since mailing back the checks with his note.
Michael Devine, IRS spokesperson, said there are provisions for returning tax refunds that are undeserved, and provisions for returning money that has been sent to people who have died, but he said there's no way of knowing yet how many people are sending their economic impact checks back.
"Most of our offices are still closed," he said. "There is a lot of mail that hasn't been opened yet. We won't even start putting people into our processing centers until June."
Devine said there are also reports of people who did not lose their jobs making donations to charities with the economic impact payment.
Wood said he has always been concerned about the nation's deficit spending — the country was on track to spend $1 trillion more than it was collecting in the coming budget year before the pandemic, and then spent another $2 trillion on the federal coronavirus aid package that included the $1,200-per-person payments.
"I was concerned about it before this epidemic ever came up," Wood said. "That's the problem. In general, they (the federal government) should balance the budget. I have to."
"We are too much into this giving to everybody," he added. "Think about the country and the other people and not themselves, and mainly our grandchildren."
The couple, who are Southeast Kansas natives who became engaged at their high school graduation in Galesburg nearly 70 years ago, have three sons, four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
"I just hope people will take it to heart," Wood said of his message.
