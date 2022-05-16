PITTSBURG, Kan. — The $16.5 million school bond project backed by district voters was launched Monday by Pittsburg school officials as they take aim at a 101-year-old section of Pittsburg Community Middle School that will be updated to meet the needs of the 21st century.
District leaders kicked off the work with a ceremonial swinging of purple sledgehammers on the staircase in front of the 1921 facade of the school, which features enormous concrete pillars facing North Broadway Street.
Corner Greer and Associates Inc. in Joplin is the architectural design firm for the project. Officials said the architecture of the building will be preserved while the inside will sport a modern look.
“This endeavor is not just a construction project that will renovate a historic building, rather it’s the beginning of a vision that expands the educational opportunities to all of our students and transforms consistent growth, achievement and success for our educational curriculum,” said Richard Proffitt, superintendent of schools. “The renovations, once completed, will provide our students with a state-of-the-art, 21st century learning environment that is both safe and secure.”
Voters approved the $16.5 million school bond by 81% in a special election Jan. 18. It covers upgrades to all four floors of the historic building. The project includes remodeling existing classrooms with the goal of creating a 21st century learning environment, a science laboratory, a renovated auditorium and an elevator for Americans with Disabilities Act compliance. The completion date is August 2023.
“We are blessed in Pittsburg with a supportive community and Board of Education,” said Pittsburg Community Middle School Principal Laura Earl. “I can wholeheartedly say that the staff here at PCMS is not only the best middle school staff in the area but in the entire state. This staff is a hardworking group of dedicated individuals that are student centered in everything they do, which is why they are so successful. The community and board’s vision and support for this bond issue have given us a winning combination — a phenomenal staff and now a state-of-the-art facility for them to use.”
“It will ... supply our students and staff with a learning space that will help prepare them for their futures by providing enriched curricular opportunities,” Proffitt said. “Additional features such as an elevator, meeting spaces and a renovated auditorium will not only benefit our students, but will also allow greater community use and partnerships. We’re excited about the opportunities and possibilities this creates for our students and our community, and this marks a new beginning for USD 250 education.”
District officials believe the bond project will expand careers in science, technology, engineering and math for students who will be introduced to it at an earlier age. This means students can work on receiving certifications within their four years of high school.
“We’re going to have some flexible learning spaces and a state-of-the-art science lab that will be wonderful for our students to have opportunities that will lead them to career pathways at our high school,” Earl said. “We’ve been working on curriculum to align with the high school.”
During construction, the front of the building will be blocked off. Some teachers have been moved to other locations. Earl said it may be a tight squeeze next year, but everyday operation should go on as normal.
The groundbreaking ceremony was emceed by Pittsburg Community Middle School students Addie Broxterman and Rashaad Green, who both helped create an informational bond video that was presented to the Board of Education.
“I think it will be cool because we’ll be able to do more activities, like the science lab,” said Broxterman, a seventh grader. “It’s going to be really awesome.”
Green, an eighth grader, said the project upgrades will be amazing and although he won’t be attending school there once it’s completed, he’s looking forward to seeing other students enjoy the benefits.
“The school has been blocked off to students from being over here, so now I feel like it’s an amazing opportunity for new students coming that get to experience this,” he said. “It’s a little sad, but it’s also very awesome that I was here today to mark it.”
For more information the bond issue, visit https://www.usd250bond.com.
