PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg Festival of the Arts will bring a week's worth of free concerts to venues around Pittsburg in mid-June.
The lineup features:
• The Bells of the Balkans at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 11, at the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts. The community handbell choir will perform "All That Jazz," with soloists Rusty Jones and Fayne Speer.
• The Four State Symphonic Wind Ensemble at 7 p.m. Sunday, June 11, at the Bicknell Center. The ensemble is composed of regional music educators, college professors, students and retired musicians. The program will include traditional and contemporary band literature.
• Jim Harris at 2 p.m. Monday, June 12, at Root Coffeehouse & Creperie, 402 N. Broadway. Harris will perform a variety of American folk tunes.
• A Kaleidoscope of Styles at 7 p.m. Monday, June 12, in the Sharon Kay Dean Recital Hall in McCray Hall on the Pittsburg State University campus. The concert will illustrate different styles and ensemble combinations.
• The Root’n Toot’n Jazz Combo at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, at Root Coffeehouse & Creperie. The combo is composed of Fayne Speer (drums), Louie Hurtado (saxophone), Jude Wolfe (keyboard), Evan Harries (guitar) and Gavin Burdette (bass).
• The Quattro Voci Ensemble at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, at the First United Methodist Church, 415 N. Pine. The group’s repertoire ranges from musical theater to opera.
• Duo Capriccioso at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 13, at Signet Coffee Roasters, 109 N. Broadway. The duo, Denissa Munguia and Raul Munguia, will perform “Brewtiful Tunes,” a variety of American, classical and Latin American melodies.
• Rusty & Friends at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, at the Bicknell Center. The mixed ensemble will perform different styles and combinations.
• Colton Sprenkle at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 15, at Toast, 401 N. Broadway. Sprenkle just completed his graduate degree in woodwind performance at Oklahoma City University.
• The Summer Youth Band at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 15, at the Bicknell Center. The band is composed of area high school musicians who will perform at the end of a daylong clinic.
• Raul Munguia and the Festival Chamber Orchestra at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 15, at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 109 E. Ninth St. The performance will include works by Vivaldi, Corelli, Handel, Bach and more.
• Cellist Hyerim Mapp and pianist Soojin Jin at 2 p.m. Friday, June 16, at Books & Burrow Bookstore, 212 S. Broadway.
• Dustin Treiber at 9 p.m. Friday, June 16, at Jolly Fox Brewery, 301 S. Broadway. Treiber specializes in acoustic rock, country and Christian music.
• Ronda Herold at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at the Corner Patio, 919 N. Broadway. Herold will perform "Violin Adventures."
• Darius Lim at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jun 17, at the Bicknell Center. The performance is part of the Pittsburg Treble Clef Piano Competition and Festival. The concert will also feature the winner of the 2023 Piano Young Artist Competition.
• The Summer Kicks Jazz Band at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 18, at the Bicknell Center. The performance will include jazz standards and a few contemporary numbers.
