PITTSBURG, Kan. — The annual Pittsburg Festival of the Arts returns this week, with a series of free concerts scheduled in unique venues throughout the city. All events are open to the public.
“This region has earned a reputation for musical talent,” said festival director Raul Munguía, an associate professor of music at Pittsburg State University, in a statement. “We’re looking forward to shining a spotlight on that for a week, to be enjoyed by residents and visitors alike. There will be a little something for everyone.”
The schedule includes:
• Summer Kicks jazz concert, 7 p.m. Monday, Bicknell Family Center for the Arts, 1711 S. Homer. The Summer Kicks Jazz Band, which traditionally sets up on the lawn, will perform in the Bicknell Center lobby under the direction of Robert Kehle. The band is composed of faculty, students, alumni and community members who will perform jazz standards and a few contemporary numbers.
• Pittsburg Brass Quintet, 2 p.m. Tuesday, Pittsburg Public Library, 308 N. Walnut. A quintet of faculty and community members will perform a fun and relaxing concert of mostly light classics and pop music.
• Clarinet and saxophone ensembles, 7 p.m. Tuesday, PSU's McCray Hall. This concert, directed by Joanne Britz, will feature an extensive repertoire for clarinet and saxophone. Performing musicians include former, current and prospective PSU clarinet and saxophone students of Britz as well as a few guest artists.
• FOG (Four Old Guys) Barbershop Quartet, 2 p.m. Wednesday, Signet Coffee Roasters, 109 N. Broadway. This acapella ensemble will perform a variety of songs.
• Ensemble Iberica, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Bicknell Family Center for the Arts. This Andean quartet is composed of Amado Espinoza (Andean flutes, charango), Pedro Calderon (quena, guitar), Robert Castillo (bass, drums) and Brendan Culp (percussion). The concert will showcase the musical traditions of the Andes mountains.
• Soprano Lydia Bechtel and pianist Isaac Hernandez, 2 p.m. Thursday, ArtForms Gallery, 620 N. Broadway. Bechtel, an instructional professor of music at PSU, and Hernandez, a graduate student in piano performance from Mexico, will present an hour of Spanish art, song and piano works by Hispanic composers.
• Solo and chamber music, 7 p.m. Thursday, First United Methodist Church, 415 N. Pine. This concert will feature performances by the low brass ensemble.
• Duo Capriccioso, 2 p.m. Friday, Books & Burrow Bookstore, 212 S. Broadway. This violin and flute ensemble features Raul and Denissa Munguia, who will explore music inspired by the written word as well as books inspired by music. Audience members will be invited to participate in the concert by submitting written questions that will be selected randomly and answered on stage by the performers.
• Summer wind band, 7 p.m. Friday, Bicknell Family Center for the Arts. Directed by Andrew Chybowski, this group is composed of faculty, students, alumni and community members who will perform a variety of wind music.
• Fleeting Notions, 11 a.m. Saturday, Root Coffeehouse & Creperie, 402 N. Broadway, Suite A. This band of former PSU music students Brian Amor, Kiel O’Neal, Fayne Speer and Evan Harries will play a variety of pop and jazz-inspired songs.
• "Charade," 2 p.m. Saturday, Bicknell Family Center for the Arts. The classic movie “Charade” will be shown on the big screen in the Linda and Lee Scott Performance Hall. This 1963 American romantic comedy mystery film stars Cary Grant, Audrey Hepburn, Walter Matthau, James Coburn and others.
• Bill & Monica’s Excellent Adventure, 7 p.m. Saturday, Miners + Monroe, 214 S. Broadway. Formed in 2010, the five-piece group covers all variety of ‘90s music.
