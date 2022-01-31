Winter weather brings increased rates of certain health and fire risks, according to the Pittsburg, Kansas, Fire Department.
These safety precautions are suggested by the department.
Smoke detectors
Working smoke detectors are an important safeguard. A smoke detector should be installed on each level of a house and in each bedroom or sleeping area. Check the detectors or change the batteries to make sure they work.
Carbon monoxide detectors
Harmful levels of carbon monoxide can be a byproduct of improperly operating gas-fired appliances. CO is odorless, colorless and tasteless. These characteristics make it impossible to detect CO without a functioning CO detector. Residents should have a CO detector on each level of the home. Read the instructions for installation, but generally they should be placed about 5 feet high on walls, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.
Space heaters
Space heaters can pose a fire hazard. When using a space heater, they should have adequate clearance from any combustible material. Because of the high amperage draw that many of devices have, heaters should be plugged directly into a wall outlet. Never use extension cords or power strips to operate a space heater.
Generators
In the event of power outages, do not use generators inside any part of a house or a garage. Generators can produce lethal levels of carbon monoxide and should be operated outside in a well-ventilated area.
Health hazards
Shoveling snow accounts for many heart attacks and other serious medical emergencies. People should use caution when shoveling and not overexert themselves.
Frostbite is always a concern when the temperature drops. Wear multiple layers to stay warm and protect ears, fingers and any other exposed body part. Normally once a person loses feeling, the person has been exposed too long.
