PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg firefighters will perform a “push-in” ceremony at 7:30 a.m. Friday at station No. 1 to welcome the department’s new Rescue 7 fire truck.
A dedication deeply rooted in fire service history, the traditional push-in ceremony has been performed by firefighters since the 1800s.
“The push-in ceremony dates back to horse-drawn steamer engines,” fire Chief Dennis Reilly said. “Horses will not walk backwards when they are under a load. When a new steamer was delivered to a fire house, the assigned members would have to push it into the fire house.”
While push-in ceremonies have been performed by fire departments for generations, it will be a new tradition for Pittsburg, Reilly said.
