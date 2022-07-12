PITTSBURG, Kan. — A livestreamed forum that was planned for Wednesday evening to discuss a constitutional amendment on the Aug. 2 ballot for Kansas voters has been canceled.
The city of Pittsburg announced the cancellation on Tuesday, citing "unforeseen circumstances."
Under current law, Kansas does not ban most abortions until the 22nd week of pregnancy, when they’re allowed only to save a patient’s life or to prevent “a substantial and irreversible physical impairment of a major bodily function.”
The state Supreme Court in 2019 declared that access to abortion is a “fundamental” right under the state constitution.
The GOP-controlled Legislature has placed a constitutional amendment on the ballot during the Aug. 2 primary. The amendment would declare that the state constitution does not grant a right to abortion, and it would allow lawmakers to restrict abortion as much as the federal courts will allow.
