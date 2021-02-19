PITTSBURG, Kan. — For the fourth consecutive year, the Southeast Kansas chapter of the National Organization for Women is collecting pads and tampons for distribution across the region.
The group also will accept monetary donations and match them up to $200. The funds will be used to purchase more menstrual products.
All products received and purchased this month will be donated to the Wesley House, an outreach mission for low-income families; Safehouse Crisis Center, an emergency shelter for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault; and USD 250 P3, a support organization for students in the Pittsburg School District.
"SEK NOW continues to impact the community in positive ways,” board member Lyn Schultze said in a statement. “In the past four years, we have collected and distributed tens of thousands of feminine hygiene products to area women’s centers and local schools. Our efforts are somewhat hindered by the COVID situation, but we are not going to let that stop our collections. We appreciate the community’s support.”
SEK NOW members will collect donations from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and Sunday in front of the Walmart Neighborhood Market, 1011 E. Centennial. Donations also may be dropped off throughout this month at Looking Glass Salon, 106 W. Sixth St., and Toast, 401 N. Broadway, Suite D. Monetary donations can be sent via PayPal or Square Cash to southeastksnow@gmail.com. Checks can be mailed to SEK NOW, P.O. Box 354, Pittsburg, KS 66762.
SEK NOW members also are available to pick up donations from community members. To arrange a pickup, email southeastksnow@gmail.com, or send a private message to the group via Facebook, @SEKNOW, or Instagram, @sek_now.
The group last year collected and donated 17,344 individual products. The February drive typically ends with a celebration at TJ Leland's, but that likely won't be scheduled this year because of the pandemic.
