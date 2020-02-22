PITTSBURG, Kan. — A feminine hygiene product drive is underway this month in Southeast Kansas.
The local chapter of the National Organization for Women is collecting menstrual products through the end of February.
"Many women have to go without these necessities because they have other expenses to worry about, like food, shelter and seasonally appropriate clothing for themselves and their families," said Ashley Caldwell-Wetzel, co-coordinator of SEK NOW, in a statement. "This product drive helps us ease the burden on these women and their families so that they can focus their expenditures on other things they and their families need."
Donated products will be given to Wesley House, an outreach mission that serves Pittsburg's homeless population; Safehouse Crisis Center, which provides emergency shelter and advocacy for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking; and the Pittsburg School District.
"Many times when clients enter into shelter, they have fled with just the clothes on their backs," said Brooke Powell, Safehouse's program director, in a statement. "By providing the key necessities to them while in shelter, specifically menstrual hygiene products, we are eliminating one more stressor on their plate."
Donations can be dropped off at Root Coffeehouse, 402 N. Broadway, Suite A; Looking Glass Salon, 106 W. Sixth St.; TOAST, 401 N. Broadway, Suite D; and Dillons, 2600 N. Broadway.
Financial gifts to be used for the purchase of menstrual products can be sent to PayPal or SquareCash via southeastksnow@gmail.com or by mail to SEK NOW, P.O. Box 354, Pittsburg, KS 66762.
The drive will end with a Bloody Good Event at 6 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at T.J. Leland's, 108 W. Sixth St. The event will feature drink specials with music provided by Deadeye. There will be a $5 cover charge for admission, but it will be waived for attendees who donate a menstrual product at the door.
This is the third year that SEK NOW has organized a menstrual product donation drive. Last year, the group collected and donated about 16,500 menstrual products.
About SEK NOW
The Southeast Kansas chapter of the National Organization for Women focuses on constitutional equality, reproductive rights and justice, racial justice, LGBTQ rights, ending violence against women and economic justice. The group meets at 6 p.m. on the first Wednesday of the month at the Pittsburg Public Library and is open to all supporters of women's issues and equality.
