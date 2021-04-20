PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg Beautiful and Pittsburg Area Young Professionals will host an Earth Day cleanup from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Volunteers will be organized into teams to pick up litter inside the city limits. Targeted locations include behind Taco Bell and Subway, around the water at Lakeside Park, the Lincoln Park creeks, the ditch behind Homer Cole Center, the corner of East Quincy and Free Kings Highway, and the corner of Fifth and Rouse.
Details: Matt O’Malley at matto.livewellcrawfordcounty@outlook.com.
