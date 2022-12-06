PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg High School music department will present the 11th annual holiday vespers concert at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Memorial Auditorium, 503 N. Pine.
The concert, directed by Susan Laushman and Cooper Neil, will feature choir, band and string performances of popular tunes from "The Polar Express" and "The Grinch" as well as holiday favorites like "Sleigh Ride" and "Jingle Bells." Projections and narrations from high school students are planned, as well as a special reading of "Twas the Night Before Christmas."
Admission is free and open to the public. Donations collected at the concert will benefit the Southeast Kansas Humane Society.
