PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg High School music department, which includes the vocal and instrumental programs, will present its 11th annual holiday vespers concert at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Memorial Auditorium, 503 N. Pine St.
The concert will be directed by Susan Laushman and Cooper Neil and will feature performances by choirs, a wind ensemble, an orchestra and a percussion ensemble. Music will include holiday favorites as well as traditional concert repertoire.
Admission is free and open to the public.
