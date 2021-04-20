PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg High School theater department will present "Fine" at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the high school, 1978 E. Fourth St.
The play, by Page Petrucka, follows Jack, a popular young man who repeatedly says he's fine but crumbles when it becomes too much. It's the latest in the theater department's productions of social-issue plays, which were launched in 2008 by former theater director Greg Shaw as a way of bringing to life issues with which teens and adults often struggle.
Petrucka is an acting and playwriting professor with Independence Community College. She recently received a certificate of merit in playwriting from the Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival. Her 10-minute plays have won multiple awards.
Limited in-person seating is available. The play also will be livestreamed on the PHS Vimeo page at vimeo.com/event/908311.
