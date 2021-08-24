PITTSBURG, Kan. — The performing arts programs at Pittsburg High School haven’t gone unnoticed by the Kansas State High School Activities Association, which named the school the winner of the 2021 KSHSAA Performing Arts School of Excellence award on Tuesday.
Pittsburg High School staff and performing arts students received the surprise announcement Tuesday morning from Bill Faflick, KSHSAA executive director, and Craig Manteuffel, KSHSAA assistant executive director of fine arts and spirit.
Out of dozens of schools, Pittsburg High School scored exceptionally high in debate, speech, music and theater during the 2020-21 school year.
Jeff Staley, PHS activities director, said in an interview with the Globe that this was the first time the school has received the honor.
“It means a lot to our students, staff, our school and our community,” he said. “Not to be cliché, but it’s a group effort. Our community takes great pride in the arts and has always been supportive of the arts. To be recognized by the state as the number one high school in Kansas when it comes to performing arts, I think it validates all of the hard work that we put into it.”
Staley has served as the activities director for five years and said the departments the award covered included debate and forensics, theater, choir and band. Approximately 175 to 200 Pittsburg High School students are involved in performing arts this school year.
“This is my 34th year in education, and I’ve never worked with a more dedicated staff in those departments,” he said. “The kids get that, and they reciprocate in their effort. It has very much of a family feel to it.”
Upon hearing the news, Staley said he was completely speechless. He also noted that the students were elated by the announcement.
“Our kids deserve this, and I think if you were to talk to any of our performing arts teachers, they would say the same thing,” he said. “It’s about the kids, what they have done and a recognition of their hard work and talents.
“You would’ve thought that we had won a state championship because there was a lot of hugging and a lot of screaming,” he added. “We have been a finalist, but we have not won the award.”
School administration and the performing arts department of Pittsburg High School will be recognized with a plaque by the KSHSAA at halftime of the homecoming football game on Friday, Oct. 1. All 36 schools will be recognized with a certificate from the KSHSAA in September.
“The KSHSAA made a commitment to our schools in 2018 to annually recognize outstanding performing arts schools in the state of Kansas,” Manteuffel said in a statement. “This award is a wonderful testimony to our schools’ professionalism and efforts with our amazing students. These schools really stepped up and made the most of our virtual championships and festivals. It is very difficult to thrive in all categories of the performing arts and we are so proud to honor these 36 schools in 2021-22.”
A selection committee made up of members from the Kansas Music Educators Association, Kansas Speech Communication Association and the Kansas Thespians worked with KSHSAA staff to choose one winner, five finalists and 30 commended schools from across the state.
“I can’t really put into words how proud I am of the community,” said Staley. “It’s a community award.”
The Kansas State High School Activities Association is private/nonprofit association of accredited member schools, whose purpose is to administer a program of interscholastic activities, festivals, clinics and contests among member schools.
The top five finalists were Lawrence-Free State High School, McPherson High School, Olathe East High School, Paola High School and Shawnee Mission-Bishop Miege High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.