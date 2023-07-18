PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg's parks and recreation department will launch a new summer T-ball program for children next month.
The program will begin for children ages 3-4 on Wednesday, Aug. 9, and for children ages 5-6 on Thursday, Aug. 10.
Teams will play six games over four weeks, with each game starting a 6 p.m. Teams will be led by volunteer coaches.
To register, call 620-231-8310. The registration deadline is 5 p.m. Friday.
