Pittsburg library to launch bookmobile

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg Public Library will soon be rolling out a portable way to offer library services with a new bookmobile for individuals who don’t have easy access.
Bev Clarkson, library director, described the bookmobile as similar to an ice cream truck — but for people who love to read — and said it will help expand library services into the 21st century.
“We want to have a physical presence in the community, and I do believe outreach is the future for libraries,” she said. “We’ve worked so hard in the last 25 years to make libraries a community center, to build up our programs and to bring people in to be together. Unfortunately now, especially with the coronavirus, we’re going to have to concentrate on other services and to get materials out to the people.”
Bookmobile services will be based on need, and patrons must fill out an application. From there, the library will gauge the response and form a scheduled route.
The wagon of books will travel to homebound individuals, nursing homes, assisted living facilities, day cares and preschools once the pandemic no longer poses a threat.
Clarkson said this consists of the first phase of the library’s outreach plan.
“For the people who can’t come to the library, we’ll come to you,” she said. “We would like it to be a happy presence in the community. It does make me happy when I look at it, and I can’t wait for people to see it while driving down the streets of Pittsburg.”
The Ford Transit-350 can hold more than 1,000 books, features an electronic awning and is equipped with a Wi-Fi hotspot for the public. Another goal is for the library to conduct pop-up programs in spaces such as the park or the farmers market.
The library started the process of obtaining a bookmobile about two years ago. The average cost of bookmobiles is $200,000, Clarkson said, and Pittsburg was able to purchase its specialty vehicle for approximately $116,000.
No taxpayer funds were used to buy the bookmobile, and it’s completely funded through the Pittsburg Public Library Foundation.
The mobile library arrived in February, and the library was ready to begin the application process but currently can’t proceed because of the COVID-19 crisis.
Clarkson said the bookmobile is being stored temporarily in an airport hangar.
“Like every library right now, we’re in a phased reopening plan, and we do plan on using it this summer,” she said. “I hope this motivates other libraries to start offering this, and I’m really anxious to get it started.”
Curbside services
The Pittsburg Public Library offers curbside services because of the COVID-19 crisis. It’s currently offering next-day pickup. Patrons can fill out a form at pplonline.org, and the library will call to arrange a pickup time. Details: 620-231-8110 or the library’s Facebook page.
