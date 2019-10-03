PITTSBURG, Kan. — A Pittsburg man's anger with his girlfriend brought an avalanche of charges down on him when police stopped and arrested him after they say he hit her windshield with a metal pipe and they found him with more than half a pound of methamphetamine.
Pittsburg police responded to a call about noon Wednesday reporting vandalism to a vehicle taking place in the parking lot of the Walgreen's store at 1911 N. Broadway St.
The suspect was gone by the time officers arrived at the address, but the reporting party was able to provide a description of the pickup truck in which he'd left as a passenger. The truck was located a short time later and stopped near 20th and Michigan streets.
The suspect in the incident on the parking lot was identified as John L. Pelican, 56, who told police the vehicle he damaged belonged to his girlfriend with whom he was angry.
A search of his person turned up more than half a pound of meth, a large amount of cash and a small amount of marijuana, according to a news release from the Pittsburg Police Department. He was taken to jail on a level 1 felony charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute as well as misdemeanor counts of criminal damage, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police said it was the second arrest on drug charges that Pelican had incurred in less than two weeks. A traffic stop of a vehicle Sept. 23 in the 4000 block of North Parkview Drive in Pittsburg led to the arrests of both Pelican, who was a passenger in the car, and the driver, Franklin E. Brisbin Sr., when police allegedly found a stolen handgun in the vehicle. They also purportedly found 15 grams of meth in Pelican's possession, and he was charged at that time with possession with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a stolen firearm.
Based on both arrests, investigators were able to obtain a search warrant Wednesday afternoon that they served on Pelican's residence at 1411 N. Michigan St., where they allegedly found a little less than 3.5 grams of meth, some drug paraphernalia and AR-style rifle. He remained in custody on a $150,000 bond.
