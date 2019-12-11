PITTSBURG, Kan. — The city of Pittsburg celebrated a milestone on Wednesday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony marking the completion of a $4.1 million street widening and multipurpose trail project.
The South Rouse Street project included several improvements to the nearly mile-long stretch of South Rouse Street from Centennial Drive to the south city limit. Originally, the road was only two lanes, had no sidewalks and had deep ditches on either side, leaving little to no room for pedestrians.
Reconstruction of the road began in April 2018 and included removal of the existing pavement, installation of a new storm sewer system, curb and gutter work, pouring of pavement, new sidewalks and driveways, and a walking and biking trail.
Sarah Runyon, the city’s public information manager, said the enhancements were needed in that area of town because it had grown tremendously with new neighborhood developments and businesses over the past decade.
Funding for the project came from the city of Pittsburg, the Kansas Department of Transportation and private donors. The city received a $660,000 Transportation Alternatives Grant from KDOT in 2015 and more than $300,000 in private donations from local individuals, businesses and foundations for the trail portion of the project.
“If we can continue to get together and look for opportunities in those challenges, then sometimes the biggest opportunities are from the biggest challenges,” said Daron Hall, city manager. “We’ve identified those opportunities and as a result, if we work together, then we can create assets and amenities like South Rouse — (and) maybe more importantly than South Rouse, the trail that runs alongside it that connects to Pitt State’s trail system and the rest of the trails in town.”
Jay Byers, deputy city manager, said the improvement project was included in the city’s land-use plan in order to help guide future developments. With a lot of growth taking place in the area, this was a good example of why long-term planning is crucial, he said.
“There have been dozens of houses that have been built in the area since we started the road project,” he said. “It was a very challenging project in a lot of ways, but a really good example of why you should plan these things out and know that you’re going to have this growth.”
Amy Hite, a member of the Active Transportation Advisory Board and a supporter of the effort, said she met in 2013 with a group of concerned residents who wanted to discuss the trails and ways to make the community safer. The Active Transportation Advisory Board gives the city recommendations for the planning and development of nonmotorized transportation.
“We knew there were safety issues for residents who wanted to walk, kids who wanted to bike,” Hite said. “This area has exploded with the number of homes. When this road was built, it was a county road and it served a great purpose, but the number of people who now live south of this area has grown exponentially.”
Hite, who lives south of Rouse Street, said that for some time, the former two-lane street had been a safety hazard for both motorists and pedestrians.
“You have to tell your kids, if you’re riding a bike and a car doesn’t look like it’s going to get over, you need to hit the ditch,” she said. “I’ve told them more than once that the ditch is safer than being hit by a car. As a runner who goes out early in the morning, I jumped in the ditch more than one time. It was a pretty steep ditch.”
