PITTSBURG, Kan. — The city has opened its burn site this week for residents who had isolated wind damage during recent storms.
Anyone with downed limbs can drop them off at the burn site between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. this week.
Anyone needing assistance with transporting limbs can submit a request for pickup at pittks.org/seeclickfix. When submitting the request, enter the address for pickup, select "trees" for the category and check the box for "storm-related limb pickup."
City crews will monitor the list; pickups could continue into July.
Details: 620-231-8310.
