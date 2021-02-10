PITTSBURG, Kan. — Winter is here, and that means it is almost time for the annual Pittsburg Polar Plunge.
The plunge, which was originally scheduled for this weekend, has been postponed until noon Saturday, Feb. 27, at the Crimson Villas, 1904 S. Rouse St.
The Polar Plunge is an annual fundraiser to benefit the participants of the Special Olympics, with teams dressing in costume and taking a dive into a cold lake, stream or pool in the middle of winter.
This year marks the 14th year that Pittsburg has held the event. Festivities begin at 11:30 a.m. with a costume contest, with the plunge beginning at noon.
Considering the COVID-19 pandemic, this year will also give participants the option to compete in a virtual plunge. The in-person plunge will go on with social distancing measures in place, but participants can also plunge virtually by signing up online and sharing photos of themselves getting soaked in cold water on the social media pages for Special Olympics Kansas. These participants will also be mailed a free Polar Plunge shirt.
“Every year is different,” said organizer Lt. Chris Moore, an officer with the Pittsburg Police Department and the state director of the Special Olympics' Law Enforcement Torch Run. “Some years, we have had over 100 plungers, some year(s) as low as 80. This year, we are on track to beat 100 plungers.”
Moore said safety precautions are in place not only for COVID-19 but also for potentially cold weather — heating spaces can be provided for divers to warm up and change after the plunge. The event was rescheduled for later this month partly because highs this weekend are projected to only be in the teens, according to the National Weather Service.
Organizers have dealt with the cold before, Moore said.
“This will not be the coldest year — one year, it was only 8 degrees when we plunged, and we had to cut out the ice so we had water to jump in,” he said.
This year’s event has a fundraising goal of $35,000 in support of more than 4,000 Special Olympics athletes in Kansas. The entry fee for the plunge is $75, with contests for the best costume, the top fundraising team and individual, and the team with the most participants. The accompanying 5K and chili feed will not be presented this year.
For details, go to plungeks.org/pittsburg.
Missouri plunges
Joplin will not host a Polar Plunge this year. According to the Special Olympics Missouri website, the closest plunge to the Joplin area will be in Springfield on March 6.
