PITTSBURG, Kan. — Due to cold weather, the Pittsburg parks and recreation department has postponed its Underachiever's .5K, originally slated for this weekend.
The race has been rescheduled for March 26.
Cloudy. High around 45F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph..
Cloudy with snow showers this evening and steady snow likely after midnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 24F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Updated: March 10, 2022 @ 12:11 pm
JOPLIN, MO - Raymond J. Shively, 85, passed away Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Ozark Memorial Park Cemetery, Joplin. Arrangements by Ozark Memorial Park Crematory.
