PITTSBURG, Kan. — Books & Burrow, 212 S. Broadway, will celebrate Independent Bookstore Day on Saturday with a variety of goodies, discounts and special guests.
Free tote bags, buttons and reading journals or library book cards will be given to the first 10 customers who make a purchase.
A children's story time with a craft will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Families in attendance can register to win a copy of "Water: A Deep Dive of Discovery." RSVP online at booksandburrow.com/storytime.
Local author Izzy B will hold a book signing from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. He will offer a free, signed copy of "A Tighty-Whitie Wind" to the first 15 children who visit his table.
GWarren Art will feature its current art collection from 2 to 6 p.m.
Details: booksandburrow.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.