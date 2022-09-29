PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg parks and recreation department will hold several events in the coming months through its Senior Bingo program.
Each week features a new theme. Sept. 30 is “Birthdays,” Oct. 7 is “Cheese & Salsa,” Oct. 28 is “Birthdays,” Nov. 4 is “Vote Christmas Luncheon & Chili,” Nov. 18 is “Pie Walk & Birthdays” and Dec. 2 is "Luncheon."
Bingo starts at 1 p.m. at Lincoln Center, 710 W. Ninth St. Snacks and break time is at 2 p.m. The cost is 50 cents per meeting and 25 cents per card.
Details: 620-231-8310.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.