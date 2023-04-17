PITTSBURG, Kan. — The city will pick up residents' bulky items from Monday, April 24, through Monday, May 22. Residents inside the city limits can register to participate.
Items to be collected may include mattresses or box springs, recliners, lounge chairs, couches and wooden furniture such as dressers and shelving. Items not accepted for pickup include limbs or brush, general household waste or trash, carpets or flooring, lumber or construction debris, electronic waste such as TVs or computers, hazardous waste, and appliances such as refrigerators or hot water tanks.
Pickup dates and times will be divided by city quadrant. Residents must sign up by the Sunday before their quadrant’s pickup date in order to guarantee their items are collected.
To view a map of quadrants and a schedule, or to register for the program, go to pittks.org.
Details: 620-231-4100.
