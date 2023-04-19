PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg Arts Council will host its spring ArtWalk from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday in the downtown area.
More than 100 participants will be in attendance, including more than 50 artists, four main stage bands, 10 musical acts, 17 organizations and 22 vendors.
A poetry and fiction reading with an open mic will take place at TJ Lelands. The Southeast Kansas Humane Society, Pittsburg Public Library, Guardians of the Children and other not-for-profit organizations will offer art-related children's activities. There also will be food trucks in attendance.
