Today in the Globe newsroom we watched the beginning of a construction project.
Officials with the Pittsburg School District today kicked off a series of construction projects, one of which will expand its middle school.
We'll have more about this story in Tuesday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- Tonight's Joplin City Council meeting.
- A program to help people start creative business ventures.
- The first in a series to introduce our news All-Area Academic Team.
We hope you have a relaxing evening.
